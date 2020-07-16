Seylan Bank relocates its Padaviya Branch

Seylan Bank recently relocated its Padaviya branch to new office premises – a more central location strengthening its financial service offerings to a plethora of customers in the vicinity.

Offering a more comprehensive banking experience, the new branch was declared open by Deputy General Manager – Branches of Seylan Bank, Chitral De SIlva and is located at No 387- A, Bandaranayaka Mawatha, Padavi Parakramapura, Anuradhapura. Operating from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on weekdays, customers can avail themselves to a broad spectrum of banking products and services, offering maximum customer convenience.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class service.

The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 172 branches across the country and an ATM network of 215 units with 10 branches providing 365-day banking. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organisation with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised upward, from ‘A-(lka)’ to ‘A (lka).

The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global, and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensure excellence across all endeavours.