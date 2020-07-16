Sanofi and Baurs partner to leverage synergies in Sri Lanka

Sanofi India Limited (SIL), Sanofi-Aventis Singapore Pte. Ltd and A. Baur & Co. (Pvt.) Ltd. have come together to form a partnership for distribution and marketing of Sanofi products in Sri Lanka. Going forward, Baurs, a known name to us all, will bring onboard their legacy and expertise to manage the import, distribution and marketing for Sanofi products in Sri Lanka.

Baurs’ reputation of being a highly ethical and professional organisation has helped it build its wide distribution network and strong credibility amongst all stakeholders. The parties are happy to confirm the commitment towards Sri Lanka and to ensure the availability of efficacious, safe and good quality medicines to the patients of Sri Lanka.

For over five decades, Sanofi Lanka Ltd. has transformed scientific innovation into healthcare solutions and helped prevent diseases, achieve wellness and treat a vast range of illnesses.

Since 1945, Baurs has built its healthcare competency through trust, reliability, quality and innovation. With its impressive distribution network and impactful marketing competencies, Baurs has become the most preferred distributor to represent the world’s largest and renowned pharmaceutical companies, in Sri Lanka.

“We are very happy to confirm Sanofi’s dedication towards our country through Baurs, to ensure uninterrupted supply of world-class medicines to patients in Sri Lanka,” commented, Nishantha Weerasinghe – Director, Baurs Healthcare.

This partnership will ensure that doctors continue to have access to information on science, medicine, R&D and innovation in Sanofi’s portfolio, while patients can remain reassured of high-quality, end-to-end supply and distribution.

Rajaram Narayanan, Managing Director, Sanofi India Limited said, “The strong operational efficiencies and legacy that Baurs has built for itself in this market will further Sanofi’s commitment in Sri Lanka to focus on R&D, innovation and science. We are confident this association will enable better reach for Sanofi’s global brands and foster an agile operating model that is adapted to local market needs.”

“It is very interesting to learn that Sanofi records its beginning in 1885 with the first vaccine against rabies, just one year after Alfred Baur arrived in Sri Lanka in 1884. Given our companies are very likeminded and our value systems are practically identical, striving towards contribution to society in a highly ethical & moral manner, while cherishing quality and innovation, we consider this as the beginning of a very long lasting mutually beneficial partnership”, Rolf Blaser, Managing Director / CEO of Baurs further commented.

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions. With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

A. Baur & Co. (Pvt.) Ltd. is a 123-years-old Company, established in 1897 in Colombo, Sri Lanka by the Swiss National Alfred Baur. Baurs, as the company is commonly known, employs over 800 people and is active in the various industries of; Import, Export, Distribution, Manufacturing and Agency Business in Agriculture, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Raw Materials, Airlines, Optics, Machinery, Engineering and Education. Baurs has an Impressive distribution network and impactful marketing competencies, but also values ethics and social responsibilities. The name ‘Baurs’ stands for trust, reliability, quality and innovation.