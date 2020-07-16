Ragama hospital cleared to continue operations as usual

Following the recent incident at the Melsta Hospitals – Ragama, where a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, it has now been confirmed that all other staff members of the hospital who were identified as the first line of contact have tested negative in their PCR tests.

In light of this new development and the fact that the management of Melsta Hospitals – Ragama says it has fully adhered to all preventive and precautionary measures as per the guidelines and regulations provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Public Health Inspector (PHI), the hospital has received clearance to continue its operations as usual.

Furthermore, the hospital has conducted several rigorous disinfection and deep-cleaning sessions throughout its premises, as per the MOH requirements and guidelines.

Commenting on this new development, Dr. Iraivan Thiyagarajah – Executive Director, Melsta Hospitals – Ragama said: “We are pleased to inform the public that all of our staff members who underwent the PCR test have shown negative results. Though it has been a trying time for all of us at Melsta, we are extremely grateful for the encouragement, empathy and moral support we received from our fellow corporates and the public. As we recommence our operations, I would like to assure all of our stakeholders, including our valued patrons and customers as well as our medical consultants, suppliers and the general public, that Melsta Hospitals – Ragama will continue to take every measure necessary to ensure your safety both now and in the future.”

Going forward, Melsta Hospitals – Ragama will continue to work closely with the authorities, whilst continuing with its usual operations under the guidance and approval of the Ministry of Health. (Colombo Gazette)