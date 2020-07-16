Private companies told to ensure 50% pay till September

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed to extend the payment of 50% of basic salary or Rs. 14,500 to employees of private sector companies impacted by COVID-19.

Co- Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena said an agreement was reached with employers of private sector companies impacted by COVID-19 for the payment to be made until September 2020.

A proposal in this regard was put forward by Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena following discussions with relevant parties, including trade unions.

The decision comes in order to assist private-sector employees in keeping in mind the restriction imposed on the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said. (Colombo Gazette)