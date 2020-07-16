Over 30 mobile phones found thrown into Welikada prison

Over 30 mobile phones and other items have been seized from the parcels that were thrown into the Welikada Prison last night.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons said 18 parcels were thrown over the wall into the premises of the Welikada Prison.

He said 38 mobile phones, 264 batteries, 20 sim cards, and 3.5 grams of heroin were retrieved from the parcels.

Meanwhile, 15 persons were arrested yesterday in connection to throwing parcels containing mobile phones and other items into the Kalutara Prison.

The Police had found two mobile phones, phone chargers, heroin, and tobacco in the parcel thrown over the prison wall. (Colombo Gazette)