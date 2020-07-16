Over 130,000 PCR tests conducted so far

Over 4000 PCR or COVID-19 tests have been conducted in relation to the coronavirus outbreak reported at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre.

Co- Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirane said over 130, 000 PCR tests have been conducted so far across the country in this regard.

Additional PCR tests will be conducted based on the requirements posed by the current situation.

The Government, together with health authorities and the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak, is taking necessary measures to contain the latest coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said.

Minister Pathirana said health experts have continuously briefed the public on the benefits of wearing face masks during the pandemic.

He requested the public to wear face masks in public places and to practice social distancing in a bid to help contain the spread of the virus. (Colombo Gazette)