Nine Jaffna University students who went missing found

Nine students from the Medical faculty of the Jaffna University who were reported missing after venturing into the Muththaiyankattu forest reserve in Pudhukudiyiruppu, have been rescued.

The Police said officials from the Oddusuttan Police station had commenced a search operation after it was reported that the students who had ventured into the forest reserve on a tour yesterday were missing.

The students were rescued during a joint operation conducted by officials from the Oddusuttan Police station, the Army, and area residents.

The group of students were retrieved from the forest this morning and have been handed over to the Oddusuttan Police. (Colombo Gazette)