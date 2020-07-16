Iconic Galaxy: construction of topmost floor slab to be completed in September

Leading infrastructure developer Iconic Developments is set to begin the final phase of construction of its self-contained luxury apartment complex, the Iconic Galaxy in Rajagiriya this September with the placement of the slab for its 33rd and topmost floor.

Having earned the most loyal homeowners a value of 20-30 per cent on their initial investment, the Iconic Developments will debut a new price scheme with the completion of construction of the Iconic Galaxy framework.

“We are happy to say that as we reach the final phase of construction, we have only 35 per cent of the units available for sale, earning our most loyal customers a 20-30 per cent value on their initial investments. The pandemic slowed down our scheduled activities a little. However, we are happy to inform our customers that with the resumption of work in May, we are working against the clock to make up for lost time to hand over the units to our new homeowners,” Iconic Galaxy Managing Director Rohan Parikh said.

Prospective homeowners of the Iconic Galaxy can avail themselves of convenient payment options in addition to hassle-free home loans offered in partnership with leading Sri Lankan banks. These multi-faceted partnerships offer prospective homeowners special discounts and flexible repayment options.

“Even though demand was at a standstill during lockdown we are happy to say things have picked up quite well as the country has opened up post-pandemic. We have had exceptional sales over the past few months and we hope to continue offering prospective homeowners of the Iconic Galaxy with affordable and convenient purchasing options in partnership with leading Sri Lankan banks,” Iconic Developments Country Director Shiraz Dawood said.

Located in the prime of Rajagiriya’s upscale locality, the apartment complex accessible from two roads and perched on the trunk route of the Buthgamuwa Road is set to deliver 272 super luxury, two, three, four and five-bedroomed apartments amidst a plethora of world-class amenities and services.

True to its name, the Iconic Galaxy is internationally-minded and locally inspired. The apartment complex brings together the ‘pulse’ and ‘texture’ of Colombo, heavily influenced by its environment. It provides a 7-level private club worthy of a 5-star hotel, private guest suites for overnight visitors and on-site conveniences that include a supermarket, business centre, ATM and electric car charging facility. Additionally, the apartment complex was recently recognized in the residential high-rise development category for Sri Lanka at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2020-21.