HRCSL to probe human rights violations during election

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has established a unit to investigate allegations of Human Rights violations by Government officials in the context of the 2020 Parliamentary Election.

HRCSL said that complaints can be lodged via the 24-hour hotline, 1996.

If the complaint is lodged in writing it can be sent to the Unit Head, Election Complaints Unit, Human Rights commission of Sri Lanka, No. 14 R. A. de Mel Mawatha, Colombo 04.

Complaints can also be send by fax 011- 2505574 or email to [email protected]

(Colombo Gazette)