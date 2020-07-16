Hilton introduces Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, setting new standards for event cleanliness and customer service

For more than 100 years, Hilton hotels around the world have set the stage for the world’s most coveted and important meetings, events and entertainment gatherings – from star-laden award shows and movie sets to energetic political conventions, global conferences and wow-worthy weddings. Today, that tradition continues – even at a safe distance.

To address safe group travel practices and evolve today’s event experience, Hilton today announced a global, industry-leading cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is the next phase of the company’s recently launched Hilton CleanStay and was shaped by extensive research and feedback.

“At Hilton, we’ve always believed in the power of in-person connections and take pride in the exceptional experiences our teams create in partnership with event professionals,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “In today’s new normal, we know that people planning and attending events of any size are focused on their health and safety. Hilton EventReady delivers innovative solutions for the entire event experience – from flexibility in planning and physical distancing protocols to transparency in cleanliness policies and inspiring catering options.”

The key tenets of the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program include:

Cleanliness Protocols: The program expands on the elevated sanitation standards of the recently-announced Hilton CleanStay program, addressing every touch point of the meeting experience. This includes room seals for guest and meeting rooms, sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces and an EventReady Room Checklist.

Book-to-Billing Flexibility: Understanding the importance of flexibility, Hilton Teams will work hand-in-hand with customers to align on shared objectives, providing: Flexible pricing, space options and contract terms; Responsive offers to meet the needs of customers, like simplified agreements for small meetings; Hilton EventReady Playbook, which delivers expert guidance and curated resources for solutions, such as Hybrid Meetings that seamlessly combine on-site attendees with those in remote locations, Room Sets and Creative Networking.

Safe and Socially Responsible Solutions: To responsibly host meetings and events, Hilton Team Members will partner with their clients to achieve the meeting’s objectives while addressing both health and environmental concerns. This includes presenting creative physical distancing meeting sets and meal service, developing inspiring food & beverage menus and sharing environmental impact solutions measured by LightStay, Hilton’s award-winning corporate responsibility measurement platform.

Each meeting and event experience will be backed by Hilton hospitality provided by dedicated Team Members who aim to overdeliver on client expectations ranging from event professionals to attendees, from booking to billing.

“Meeting and events are a big part of the day to day operations in our hotels across Asia Pacific and we know event planners are even more mindful now about the minute aspects that impact the health and safety of the attendees. It is absolutely imperative that we are ready to meet the needs of our partners and clients when they choose to hold their events at our hotels and Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is our commitment to them that they are in safe hands with us, regardless of the size or scale of their meetings. We are ready to welcome them with the same level of hospitality Hilton has been known for over the past century: with an elevated experience that gives them peace of mind and confidence throughout the process,” said Alexandra Jaritz, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

For more information on Hilton EventReady with CleanStay visit www.meetings.hilton.com/eventready.