German assistance to address sexual and gender based violence in Sri Lanka

In 2000 the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.

This and other UN resolutions are promoting the respect of women’s rights in society and seek to increase their role in securing and maintaining peace in societies all over the world. An important part of this goal is to protect women against sexual violence.

To commemorate this anniversary and in an effort to promote human rights in general, the German Embassy provided a grant of nearly Rs 4 million to the non – governmental organization Women In Need (WIN) for their project “Strengthening the Role of Women in Addressing Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Sri Lanka”.

The primary goal of the project is to strengthen the existing mechanisms currently in place when dealing with victims of sexual and gender based violence in order to increase gender sensitivity and responsiveness as well as to ensure the protection of women’s and girl’s rights.

This will be achieved via several initiatives like a training and empowerment programme for women police officers, training programmes for middle level local government officials and the strengthening of the already existing SGBV networks at District or Divisional level.

The hope is that this will help create more effective and efficient remedial and preventive actions to address gender based violence. Victims of SGBV will be offered psychological and counselling support during the duration of the project.

Around 1500 women and children in areas of Batticaloa, Jaffna and Matara will be direct beneficiaries of this project which includes 105 police women, 105 mid-level government officials and many other participants of the awareness programmes that will be conducted on this topic. Due to the lockdown measures imposed to contain the current global pandemic, domestic violence against women and children has been on the rise therefore the Embassy sees this as a timely initiative to swiftly address this crisis.

The agreement was signed between German Ambassador Joern Rohde and Executive Director of WIN Ms Savithri Wijesekara and Legal and Project Manager Mariam Wadood. Head of Culture of the Embassy Ms Claudia Tietze was also present at the signing. (Colombo Gazette)