Gazette on health guidelines to be issued this week

The Government is to Gazette the health guidelines issued on COVID-19 that are to be followed during the upcoming General Election.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the health guidelines will be gazetted within the next two days.

The measure comes as Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya warned that the 5th August Parliament Election will be at risk if the health guidelines are not gazetted.

He said that Public Health Inspectors had raised concerns over this at talks with the Election Commission yesterday.

Earlier this month, President of the Union Upul Rohana told the Colombo Gazette that the health guidelines, including quarantine regulations implemented with regard to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, are not legally binding as it has not been gazetted as yet.

Rohana said thereby, regulations such as wearing of face masks, mandatory quarantine and social distancing are considered as guidelines issued on COVID-19 and not law.

Upul Rohana added that the public can challenge their arrests and mandatory quarantine process in court as the health guidelines on COVID-19 are not legally binding. (Colombo Gazette)