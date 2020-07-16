CIMA 2020 CXO FORUM to delve on ‘Visionaries: Building Sustainable Business for Sri Lanka’s Future’

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) in Sri Lanka will organise the CXO Forum on the theme of ‘Visionaries: Building Sustainable Business for Sri Lanka’s Future’ on the 24th July at 6.00 p.m. as a virtual event.

Building resilient businesses has always been amongst the top three priorities of any nation. Today’s pandemic-impacted environment has imposed significant threats on traditional business models and the respective economies which has led companies to focus more on assessing the measures businesses can take to survive and sustain in the new normal.

The forum aims to achieve this by hosting an impactful strategic discussion on building sustainable businesses, holistically encapsulating the essence of three concepts; the trinity of Big Data, Green Economy and Managing Investor Climate.

Having this objective in mind, areas such as managing external risks and running undisrupted businesses; adapting to sustainable technologies and keeping up with innovations; building strong environmental, social and severance (ESG) pillars; embedding sustainable practices across the value chain – from operations to human resource management; the sustainability USP – identifying, optimising and delivering on investor expectations and managing enterprise sustainability, will be deliberated in length during this virtual forum.

The distinguished panel consists of Mrs. Lin Gong-Deutschmann – Co-Founder – Artificial Intelligence Academy (AIA); Mr. Prakash Iyer, Leadership Coach, Motivational Speaker, Best-selling Author and Former MD-Kimberly Clark Lever; Mr. Dileep Mudadeniya, Head of Brand Marketing – Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts, CEO – Cinnamon Life Mall, and Vice President- John Keells Group; Mr. Chanakya Dissanayake FCMA, CGMA, Senior Director – Country Head – Sri Lanka and Global Head of Investment Research, Acuity Knowledge Partners. The session will be moderated by Mr. Shiran Fernando FCMA, CGMA, Chief Economist of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

This virtual event is supported by two prominent digital solution providers – Zmessenger (Pvt) Ltd. and Ad Studio, who have partnered the event as the gold sponsor and the exclusive programmatic advertising partner for the event.

CIMA is the world’s leading and largest professional body for management accounting and offers the most versatile professional qualification for a career in business. CIMA in Sri Lanka, have the largest community of CIMA qualified management accountants, after the United Kingdom.