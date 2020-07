A toddler has been attacked by a crocodile in the Yaya 03 Lake in the Meegalewa area.

The incident had occurred when a woman and her 3 ½-year-old toddler were bathing in the lake last evening.

The child who was rescued by area residents together with officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation had died after being admitted to the Thambuththegama hospital.

The body of the child has been placed at the Thambuththegama hospital. (Colombo Gazette)