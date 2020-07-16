AdStudio’ – Driving impactful change in Sri Lankan advertising with ‘programmatic advertising’

With high dependence on digital advertising and online marketing today, Sri Lanka’s pioneering ‘Adstudio’ is set to drive a futuristic transformation in local advertising. As a front-runner to revolutionize traditional advertising with Digi-inspired solutions and ‘Artificial Intelligence’ (AI) backed data-driven platforms, AdStudio’s ‘programmatic advertising’ is the current hot topic. The novel ‘full-stack programmatic advertising ecosystem’ lets publishers, advertisers, brands and every other user to maximize revenue on chosen channels via programmatic advertising tools. This marks a new paradigm of hassle-free advertising!

Collectively known as ‘AdStudio.Cloud’, the one-stop advertising hub is the first programmatic advertising platform in Sri Lanka to follow global standards. AdStudio’s revolutionary all-in-one ecosystem connects a multitude of advertisers, 300+ publishers (including mainstream, regional and niche publications) and brands across diverse industries. Banking, telecommunication, education, FMCG, retail and consumer electronics, digital media and advertising agencies are some of many. ‘Programmatic Advertising’ is the use of intelligent platforms to purchase digital adverts using real-time bidding with decision-making ability allowing advertisers to target better with result-oriented actions. Besides, AdStudio’s flagship proprietary technology – ‘Customer Data Management’ (CDP) helps clients drive sales conversions via customer journey data, actionable intelligence and decision-making insights.

Incepted in 2019 after years of efforts by a software and data science team, AdStudio’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Driven by professionals with out-of-the-box ideas, AdStudio is the industry game-changer to disrupt old ways of advertising. Its expertise in data analytics, software development, digital advertising, media management and AI-driven business models, has made it an extraordinary innovator of its time with a futuristic vision. Today, AdStudio prides itself on successfully generating over 80 million impressions for its local publishers in all three languages. Delivering its promise, AdStudio continues to maximize digital earnings for publishers, connect brands with target markets and enable advertisers to launch high return advertising campaigns.

As AdTech experts in the country, removing the disorder of modern-day advertising and unleashing the power of programmatic advertising, AdStudio thrives at the intersection of smart tools, sustainable strategy, intelligent systems and brilliant expertise. Owned by AdTech R&D company, DigitalX (Pvt) Ltd, AdStudio excels as a perfect Ad Tech partner to brands, advertisers, publishers, website owners and customers offering end-to-end advertising solutions. Adding great excitement and anticipation into the industry, Adstudio.cloud is fast-becoming an industry leader that people trust!

For more information, visit www.adstudio.cloud or www.digitalxlabs.com