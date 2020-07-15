Third accused in Welikada Prison massacre acquitted

The third accused in the Welikada Prison massacre, Imaduwage Indika Sampath, was today ordered by the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar to be acquitted and released from the indictments.

Indika Sampath was attached to the Welikada Prison Intelligence Unit when the massacre took place.

When the indictments were served Sampath had been absconding and was believed to be residing in the United Kingdom.

The other two main accused in the case are Police Inspector Moses Neomal Rangajeewa formerly of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) and former Welikada Prison Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewage.

The Attorney General had served indictments on them in July last year. The 2012 Welikada prison riot left 27 inmates dead. (Colombo Gazette)