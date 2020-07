By Indika Sri Aravinda

Sri Lanka is to appoint an aircraft hijack negotiating team to prepare to deal with hijackers, the Colombo Gazette learns.

Sources at the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said that the negotiating team will be appointed at the Defence Ministry tomorrow (Wednesday).

This will be the first aircraft hijack negotiating team appointed by Sri Lanka.

Incidents of planes being hijacked have been reported in a number of countries in the past. (Colombo Gazette)