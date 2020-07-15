Printing driving licence to be handed over to military

Printing driving licences will be withdrawn from a private company and handed over to the military, the Government said.

The Government information department said that a discussion was held in this regard between Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, the Defence Ministry and the Army.

It was noted at the discussion that the Government was paying a private company huge sums of money to print the digital driving licence.

According to an audit report, Rs.7,467.65 million has been paid to the said private company during the period from 2009 to 2017 and after the agreement had expired, a further Rs.1,856.65 million had been paid during the period of March 2016 to December 31.

The Government said that money which should come into the treasury was instead going out to a private company.

As a result, it has been decided to withdraw the project from the private company and hand it over to the military from next year. (Colombo Gazette)