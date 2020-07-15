Police arrest 15 suspects involved in throwing heroin, phones into prison

The Police have arrested 15 suspects involved in throwing heroin and phones into the Kalutara prison premises.

According to the Police media unit, two suspects were initially arrested near the Kalutara prison based on information received by the Police.

The two suspects were arrested while they were throwing some items over the prison wall.

The Police found two mobile phones, phone chargers, heroin and tobacco in the parcel thrown over the prison wall.

Further investigations led to the arrest of another 13 suspects also involved in the racket.

The Police said that more heroin was found in the possession of the 13 suspects.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)