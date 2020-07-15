Number of people placed in isolation in several places

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A number of people have been placed in isolation in several places as a precautionary measure.

The Health Ministry said that those who came in contact with patients who contracted the coronavirus have been self-quarantined.

Public Health Inspectors said that a number of people have been self-quarantined in 16 districts so far.

PHI Union President Upul Rohana said that several people were self-quarantined after they were believed to have had some form of contact with confirmed coronavirus patients at the Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation center and the Welikada prison.

Rohana said that people have been placed under self-quarantine in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Pollonaruwa, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Kalutara, Jaffna, Kandy, Anuradhapura, Kegalle, Monaragala, Puttalam, Hambantota, Matara and Matale.

He said that random PCR Tests will be carried out in these districts to detect patients and contain the virus. (Colombo Gazette)