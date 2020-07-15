Nishantha Ulugetenna appointed new Navy Commander

Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna was today appointed as the new Navy Commander.

Ulugetenne earlier served as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Ulugetenne who was an old boy of the Royal College, joined the Sri Lanka Navy in the Executive Branch, as an Officer Cadet of the 13th Intake at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1985.

He received his basic training at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee and on completion two years of successful training, he was commissioned as an Acting Sub Lieutenant on 05th January 1987.

During his naval career Ulugetenne held a number of Sea and Ashore appointments and commanded a wide range of ships and craft including Long Patrol Boat, Fast Attack Craft, Landing Craft, Fast Gun and Fast Missile Vessel.

He replaced Admiral Piyal De Silva who retired from service today. (Colombo Gazette)