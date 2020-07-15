Mobile polling booths considered for voters in quarantine

The National Election Commission is considering using mobile polling booths at the 5th August election for voters in quarantine.

Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said that steps will be taken to ensure voters in quarantine can vote.

He said that discussions in this regard were held today between members of the National Election Commission and more discussions will be held with the relevant authorities.

Deshapriya said that voters in quarantine will not be accommodated at ordinary polling booths.

Instead the possibility of deploying mobile polling booths is being considered.

He also said that registered postal voters who are in quarantine will be given an additional day if they are unable to vote on the designated days.

Deshapriya also warned that the 5th August Parliament Election will be at risk if the health guidelines are not gazetted.

He said that Public Health Inspectors had raised concerns over this at talks with the Election Commission today. (Colombo Gazette)