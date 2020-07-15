Former CID Director Shani Abeysekara files FR

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) SSP Shani Abeysekara has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court seeking court intervention to be reinstated to his post.

He challenged the decision taken by the National Police Commission (NPC) to suspend and transfer him.

Abeysekara has cited the Defence Secretary, Acting Inspector General of Police, Chairman and members of the Election Commission, Chairman and members of the National Police Commission and the Attorney General.

Abeysekara has sought the intervention of the court to be reinstated claiming he was removed from the post after the last Presidential election and transferred without a valid reason.

He also said that the special security provided to him as a result of the threats to his life had been removed.

Abeysekara led investigations into several high profile cases involving politicians who were then in the opposition but are now in power.

The current Government had accused Abeysekara of carrying out a political agenda while the opposition accused the authorities of taking revenge on Abeysekara. (Colombo Gazette)