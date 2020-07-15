Driver of tipper truck which killed cop remanded

The driver of a tipper truck who was arrested after a hit-and-run incident in which a policeman was killed, was today ordered to be remanded until July 23.The driver of a tipper truck who was arrested after a hit-and-run incident in which a policeman was killed, was today ordered to be remanded until July 23.

The order was given by the Matara Magistrate’s Court when the driver was produced before the Magistrate today.

A policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries after a checkpoint was run over by the tipper truck in Hakmana on Monday.

The Police said that the tipper truck crashed into a checkpoint at Kongala in Hakmana.

A policeman at the checkpoint was killed while two other policemen sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The policeman killed was identified as a 36-year old Police Constable.

The tipper truck drove off after crashing into the checkpoint and was found abandoned in a compound of a house in Kattakaduwa, Hungama.

The driver was later arrested at Hungama. (Colombo Gazette)