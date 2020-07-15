CEB bills of March, April, May to be matched with February

The Government has decided match the electricity bills of March, April, and May to that of February.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy said that consumers will need to pay the same amount they paid for the February electricity bill for the months of March, April, and May.

Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Mahinda Amaraweera said that the decision was taken after consumers complained of high electricity bills during the time the country was under curfew as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that a two month grace period will be provided to pay the electricity bills for March, April, and May and the electricity supply will not be disconnected during this period.

The Minister also said that if anyone has already settled the bills for these months a refund of the excess payment will be considered or the money will be carried forward for the bills of the following months.

He said the Government has decided to pay the CEB for the loss it will incur as a result of this decision.

Last week a proposal was put forward to the Cabinet on the concessions to be offered to the consumers.

The proposal included offering a 25% reduction on electricity bills for units 0-90 consumed for March, April and May this year, a three month grace period to pay the bills and not disconnect the electricity supply. (Colombo Gazette)