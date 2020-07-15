Amnesty launches campaign seeking release of Ramzy Razeek

Amnesty International has launched a campaign seeking the release of Ramzy Razeek, a retired Government official and social media commentator.

The international human rights group said that Ramzy Razeek has been detained for more than three months without access to family, lawyer or proper healthcare.

“Take action now and call for his immediate and unconditional release,” Amnesty International said.

Ramzy Razeek has been detained since 9 April 2020 and in May it was reported that he was suffering from several medical complications.

Amnesty International said in May that his family was worried about his health conditions in the overcrowded and unhygienic prison facilities.

Amnesty International said that Ramzy Razeek was detained for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression and that he must be immediately and unconditionally released, and all charges against him dropped. (Colombo Gazette)