Validity period of expired licences further extended

The validity period of driving licences expiring between 01 July to 30 September has been further extended.

The Ministry of Transport Management said the validity period has been further extended by 03 months.

In June, the Department of Motor Traffic extended the validity period of driving licences expiring between 13 March- 30 June by 06 months.

The Department also extended the validity period of licences expiring from 30 June – 30 September by 3 months.

The amendments were made at the time taking into consideration the complaints received from the public in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)