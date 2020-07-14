Threat of virus spreading among communities not ruled out

The threat of the coronavirus spreading among communities has not been completely ruled out, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said today.

He told a private television station that this week will be a crucial week to ensure the virus does not spread from Kandakadu.

The Army Commander said that while steps had been taken to trace and isolate all those who had come in contact with the coronavirus patients at Kandakadu, there could be some individuals who moved among society after having contact with the coronavirus patients.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that taking precautions like wearing face masks, washing hands and social distancing must be practised in public.

A total of 519 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Kandakadu treatment and rehabilitation center.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said 440 persons among them are inmates at the centre.

He further said 800 persons who had come into contact with patients infected with the virus at the rehabilitation centre have been placed in quarantine over the last few days.

Travel restrictions were imposed in Rajanganaya Yaya 01, 03 and 05 last evening after patients with coronavirus were detected in the area.

A total of 16 patients with COVID-19 have been detected so far in Rajanganaya in Anuradhapura.

Another 14 infected patients from Kandakadu, 11 from the Senapura Treatment and Rehabilitation Center and two others from Rajanganaya were reported yesterday.

With the latest detection, the total number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka has increased to 2646.

Meanwhile, a total of 898 Navy personnel who were infected with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital after complete recovery.

The Navy said only 09 Navy officers infected with the virus are now being treated in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)