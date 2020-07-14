Sri Lankans stranded in Jordan repatriated

A group of Sri Lankans stranded in Jordan due to the COVID-19 pandemic have arrived in Sri Lanka.

The group of 285 Sri Lankans arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning.

They were repatriated via a special flight chartered by SriLankan Airlines.

The Ministry of Foreign Relations has been repatriating Sri Lankans stranded overseas in groups since the coronavirus outbreak in March.

However, the Government has decided to temporarily halt the repatriation of Sri Lankans from overseas from today.

The Government said the decision was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu which has led to a shortage in quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)