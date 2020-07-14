Seylan Bank Installs 50th Fully Automated CDK Machine in Ja-Ela

Seylan Bank expanded its island-wide fully automated Cheque Deposit Kiosk network (CDK) by installing the 50th CDK machine at the Ja-Ela branch. The expansion further establishes the bank’s commitment towards digital transformation and unmatched customer convenience. Seylan was the pioneer in introducing Sri Lanka’s first network of automated Cheque Deposit Kiosks (CDK) in 2017. Since then the bank has expanded this service reaching 50 machines within two years to provide extensive automated financial services to the public.

The fully automated CDK network allows Retail, SME and Corporate customers to deposit cheques issued by Seylan Bank and other banks, 24×7 at their convenience without the hassle of filling deposit slips. The Kiosks also offer trilingual support, ensuring ease of access for all customers. To ensure the highest level of security and validation, users can obtain a printed receipt of the transaction right after the transaction is completed.

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Malik Wickramanayake, Deputy General Manager, Operations, Seylan Bank said “as the country moves forward amidst a global crisis, convenience will play a pivotal role in how the general public will go about their day to day banking needs. Understanding this, team Seylan is working towards expanding all our digital banking platforms to bring financial transactional convenience and safety to our customers across the country.

Seylan has always been a customer-centric organization, taking pride in providing an exceptional customer experience to ensure all our Retail, SME and Corporate customers’ financial needs are met. While we encourage all our customers to utilize our fully-fledged digital platforms for their banking needs, we would like to ensure that all 172 Seylan branches across the country are now active and ready to serve you with personalized financial solutions and services as we always have”

Seylan Bank will continue to expand its fully automated CDK network to more locations throughout the country, bringing financial service convenience to a wider customer base, further empowering customers to satisfy their banking needs hassle-free.

As the bank with a heart, Seylan remains at the forefront of providing an exceptional customer experience with a host of value-added service offerings. For more information on products and services please visit www.seylan.lk