RW says throwing 225 MPs into Parliament Lake will damage environment

United National Party (UNP) leader and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says throwing all 225 former MPs into the Parliament Lake will damage the environment.

Speaking at an event in Biyagama today, Wickremesinghe said that there are calls for all 225 former MPs to be got rid of.

He said that some people are saying the MPs must be thrown into the Parliament Lake (Diyawanna lake).

However he said that doing so will contaminate the lake and could go as far as contaminating the Kelani river.

Wickremesinghe said that the UNP has now introduced several new faces for the upcoming election and voters can either pick the seniors or new faces. (Colombo Gazette)