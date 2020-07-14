Private hospital in Ragama closed after patient detected with virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A private hospital in Ragama has been temporarily closed after the detection of a COVID-19 patient.

The Public Health Inspector (PHI) officer in charge of Ragama told the Colombo Gazette that the General Manager of the hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

PCR or COVID-19 tests are underway on the staff and patients at the hospital, following which quarantine measures will be put in place, he said.

In the meantime, the hospital has taken a decision to temporarily close until the results of the PCR tests are received. (Colombo Gazette)