President calls for an increase in PCR testing

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has called for an increase in the number of PCR tests in areas such as Rajanganaya, where new cases were identified recently.

The President also said that although day to day life has returned to normalcy, precautionary measures should not be relaxed as the risk of the COVID-19 virus spreading remains high.

President highlighted the importance of carrying out simple tests such as regular body temperature checks in Rehabilitation Centers, prisons, universities, schools and similar places.

“Wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance are vital under this situation. If you suffer from fever and ailments related to throat, you should refrain from mingling with crowds. Simple practices like these would make a difference in combating COVID 19”, President added.

He also assured that the challenge of protecting the people until the COVID-19 pandemic is eradicated from the world will be met by controlling the risk of the spread of the virus from time to time within the country.

The President recalled that with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a responsible Government, decisive measures were taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus well before many countries in the world.

‘’There were numerous challenges. These challenges were conquered one by one with the implementation of comprehensive strategies. At that time, quarantine centers were something unheard of. The concept was introduced by us. Many people today have forgotten this,” the President observed.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat, today (14) with the members of the Presidential Task Force established to combat COVID – 19 in Sri Lanka to review the current situation that has arisen following the emergence of a new cluster of COVID 19 infected persons at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The Presidential Task Force was established on January 26 comprising the health sector, including doctors, the military, intelligence units and the Police.

President Rajapaksa recalled the responsible measures taken by the government ahead of many countries since the launch of the mission to evacuate stranded students in Wuhan, China.

“Residents of the locality protested when quarantine centers were being established. Protests were staged when the arrivals from countries such as Italy and South Korea were accompanied to the quarantine centers. The Government will ensure the protection of its citizens in the future as well. Obstacles will not compromise the responsibilities of the government,” the President emphasized.

The President stated that as the Government was successful in overcoming the crisis before, plans have been set in motion to address the impending issues as well.

President Rajapaksa also instructed officials to continue the PCR tests in order to minimize the spread of the virus.

President Rajapaksa emphasized that he holds everyone who stands vigilant and perseveres tirelessly both day and night to curb the COVID 19 pandemic, in high esteem.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President, P.B Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, members of the Presidential Task Force and several medical consultants were present at the meeting today. (Colombo Gazette)