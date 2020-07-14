Presenting inmates to court temporarily suspended

The Department of Prisons has decided to temporarily suspend presenting prisoners for court proceedings.

An official from the Prison Headquarters told the Colombo Gazette that the decision was drawn following discussions held with a number of Courts.

He said it is a precautionary measure taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak reported at the Welikada prison.

An inmate from the Welikada prison, who had undergone a three month rehabilitation period at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu, had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Following this detection, PCR tests were conducted on other prison inmates, during which a few others had tested positive.

Over 500 inmates at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre- East Kandakadu have been detected with COVID-19 so far. (Colombo Gazette)