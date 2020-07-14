Precautionary measures taken at Colombo Mobitel office

Precautionary measures have been taken at the Colombo Mobitel office after a person who visited the office had come into contact with a COVID 19 patient.

Nalin Perera, Chief Executive Officer of Mobitel, said that as suspicion arose of a person who has associated with another person who in turn had exposure to a COVID 19 patient (third circle) had visited the W.A.D Ramanayake Mawatha branch, Colombo 02, Mobitel had taken necessary actions and have temporarily closed the branch for complete disinfection as a precautionary measure.

Further, Perera said that Mobitel is proactively following the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and other relevant Government authorities and have implemented all relevant procedures in handling the situation.

“All our employees have been educated on the required measures to be taken during such contingency and all relevant precautionary control measures were set in place at all Mobitel Premises.” Mobitel said.

Mobitel assured that they place utmost importance for the health and safety of all their valued customers, Mobitel staff and the general public. (Colombo Gazette)