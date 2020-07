A policeman was killed and two others sustained injuries after a checkpoint was run over by a tipper truck in Hakmana.

The Police said that the tipper truck crashed into a checkpoint at Kongala in Hakmana.

A policeman at the checkpoint was killed while two other policemen sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

The policeman killed was identified as a 36-year old Police Constable.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)