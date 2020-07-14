OIC of Ampara Garage to be further interrogated

The Officer-in- Charge (OIC) of the Ampara Police Garage, who was arrested yesterday, is to be detained and interrogated further by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The officer, who is a Chief Inspector, was arrested by officials from the CCD in connection to ongoing investigations on the Easter Sunday terror attacks that took place on 21 April 2019.

The officer was arrested on suspicion of having concealed evidence with regard to the explosion that occurred in Sainthamaruthu on 26 April, when attempts were underway to arrest perpetrators involved in the terror attacks.

The Chief Inspector was detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). (Colombo Gazette)