No decision taken to impose curfew or declare holiday

The Government says no decision has been taken to impose a curfew or declare a holiday.

A statement by the Government information department said that misinformation is being spread to create panic in the country.

The Government said that false claims have been made that a curfew will be imposed around the country or a special holiday will be declared in order to arrest the latest coronavirus situation in the country.

However, the Government information department said that no such decision has been taken.

The Government insisted that measures have been taken to address the situation arising from the spread of the virus in the Kandakadu rehabilitation center. (Colombo Gazette)