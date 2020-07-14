Kilinochchi campus of Jaffna university shut as a precaution

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Kilinochchi Campus of the Jaffna University has been temporarily closed from last evening over fears of COVID-19.

An official from the Office of the Registrar of the University told the Colombo Gazette the brother of a 3rd year student from the faculty of Technology had tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is said to be employed at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East Kandakadu in which a coronavirus outbreak has been reported.

The Official said that PCR or COVID -19 tests were conducted on all students and staff last evening and they are awaiting the results.

Restrictions on movements within and outside the Campus have been imposed as a precautionary measure.

A decision on the postponement of the examinations scheduled to be held at the faculty of Technology tomorrow will be taken based on the results of the PCR tests, he added.

The Official said the University of Jaffna will also decide on the resumption of academic activities at the Kilinochchi Campus based on the results of the PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)