Journalist questioned by CID over news report on Lasantha’s murder

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Journalist Sri Lal Priyantha was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today over a news report published on the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge.

Sri Lal Priyantha told Colombo Gazette that the news report was published in 2017.

He said that the CID sought information from him on details related to a SIM card published in his news report.

Sri Lal Priyantha said that the CID had sought the source for his information which he refused to divulge.

“They asked me how I got some information related to the Dialog SIM card but I refused to divulge that information,” he said.

He said that the CID informed him that he will be summoned again for further questioning.

Sri Lal Priyanth said that he was also made to understand that the CID will be questioning former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera and ASP B.S. Tissera over the same case.

Editor of the Sunday Leader, Lasantha Wickrematunge, was assassinated on 8 January 2009. (Colombo Gazette)