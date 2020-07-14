AG issues instructions to record statements on bond scam

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has issued orders to record statements from suspects implicated in the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam reported in 2016.

The AG has instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickremeratne to record statements from former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and other suspects.

He further instructed the Acting IGP to submit the statements before 25 July.

Earlier this month, the Court of Appeal issued an interim order suspending the enforcement of warrants issued on former Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake and 06 others over the Central Bank bond scam in 2016.

The Fort Magistrate’s Court had in March issued arrest warrants on 10 suspects, including Karunanayake, after taking into consideration the representations made by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General (AG) had directed the Inspector General of Police to obtain arrest warrants for Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Director of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius, CEO of PTL Kasun Palisena, former Director of the Public Debt Department of CBSL Sarathchandra and several others. (Colombo Gazette)