Unilever Sri Lanka’s ‘UStore’ facilitates direct access to essential goods

Unilever Sri Lanka’s e-commerce platform, ‘UStore,’ has been instrumental in providing consumers with access to much needed hygiene products and other essential items, enabling direct sales of its entire portfolio.

Accessible at www.ustore.lk, the platform features Unilever products across all its categories, which will be delivered safely and efficiently through its logistics partner. UStore is virtually connected to ensure that the availability of products displayed on the website are updated real-time, for the convenience of its customers. A wide range of discounted products and bundle offers are also available to consumers, easing the financial burden inherent to present times.

Given the importance of having access to vital hygiene and sanitization products and with online ordering being preferred under the current circumstances, the portal has been optimized to handle over 100,000 visitors at once, to ensure a seamless purchase experience.

Products can be purchased via credit card, debit card or cash on delivery and will be delivered within 24 – 48 hours.

Aruna Mawilmada – Customer Development Director, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “This is yet another initiative from us to support the country in its time of need, by allowing people to purchase essential items online and have it delivered to their homes. All products are packaged under strict hygienic conditions and will be delivered safely and responsibly. While our products continue to be available at all our other merchant and partner outlets, UStore will facilitate consumers who prefer to buy their household needs online.”

About Unilever:

Since its inception in 1938, Unilever Sri Lanka has established itself as one of the largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in Sri Lanka. Its current product portfolio includes 28 market leading brands in categories such as Home Care, Personal Care and Consumables. 96% of its products are manufactured locally, to the strictest manufacturing standards.

Over the past 82 years, Unilever has been deeply rooted in Sri Lankan society, curating a landscape that preserves and nurtures the true Sri Lankan way of life. Enhancing the livelihoods of the communities it operates in will continue to be at the forefront of this effort as it continues to set industry standards.