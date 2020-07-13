Two people drown while bathing in Payagala

Two people are reported to have died after drowning in the seas off Payagala.

The Police said the individuals had drowned while bathing in the seas in the Thudawa area in Payagala.

The Police had been informed of the incident via the Police emergency hotline 119.

The Officer-in Charge of Payagala is at the location, while operations are underway to recover the bodies.

The Police said the identities of the two individuals are yet to be ascertained.

A significant number of incidents relating to drowning have been reported in the past few weeks. (Colombo Gazette)