Travel restrictions imposed on parts of Rajanganaya

Travel restrictions have been imposed on certain areas of Rajanganaya from today due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the restrictions have been imposed on the Rajanganaya yaya 01, 03 and 05 areas.

Patients infected with coronavirus were detected in Rajanganaya, after an individual from the area who served as an instructor at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East Kandakadu had been detected with the virus.

A coronavirus outbreak was reported at the rehabilitation centre after an inmate from Welikada prison who had undergone a 3 month rehabilitation program at the centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 400 persons, including inmates and staff, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far from the rehabilitation centre.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the 14 patients who were detected with COVID-19 for today have been identified as contacts of patients reported from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East Kandakadu.

With the latest detection, the number of coronavirus patients reported in Sri Lanka has increased to 2631. (Colombo Gazette)