Task Force meets to assess COVID-19 situation

The National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Task Force met this afternoon (13) to assess the latest situation on the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The meeting was co-chaired by the head of NOCPCO, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army and Medical Specialist, Dr Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, together with a handful of experts and other stakeholders.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the purpose of the meeting was to re-visit the updates, new clusters and the present status of the pandemic in the country.

He commented on the continued conduct of PCR tests, quarantine centres, arrivals of expatriates, isolation work of associates, current developments in Kandakadu and well-being of the public in society as well as measures still being implemented to prevent any further spread, the Army media unit said.

The participants at the meeting also discussed resuming the repatriation of expatriates to Sri Lanka with a proper strategy in place.

The Task Force also shared views on different aspects of the pandemic in parallel to developments in the region and elsewhere.

President of the Government Medical Officers Association Dr. Anuruddha Padeniya who attended the meeting expressed satisfaction on the rate of PCR tests being performed in society, but highlighted the need for further increase in the number of tests to ensure results in less time.

The discussion also explored possibilities of Zonal Lockdown Systems as recommended by the WHO considering different socio-cultural environments. (Colombo Gazette)