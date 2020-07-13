Suspects identified through fingerprints arrested

Over 900 suspects have been arrested in connection to various crimes in the Western Province.

The Police said 993 suspects were arrested during a special operation conducted to arrest those involved in organized crimes in the Western Province.

The suspects include 80 individuals who were identified through their fingerprints and were wanted for various crimes.

The Department of Police has been routinely conducting special operations in the Western Province to arrest those involved in organized crimes. (Colombo Gazette)

