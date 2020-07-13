SLT and Mobitel join hands with Manusath Derana to conduct SMILE WITHIN: the one million masks donation campaign.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and SLT Mobitel together with Manusath Derana are currently carrying out SMILE WITHIN: the one million masks donation and awareness campaign that helps to make Sri Lanka a much safer place while returning to normalcy. This program is implemented as a public service in response to the COVID 19 pandemic following the recommendation of the World Health Organization to wear masks.

The campaign started in Colombo and continued in public places around the country including the Northern and Eastern provinces.