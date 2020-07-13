Seylan Banks Hosts Its First Fully Fledged Virtual AGM

Seylan Bank PLC successfully concluded its 33rd Annual General Meeting on a virtual platform on the 24th of June 2020. The AGM which was scheduled to be held on the 30th of March 2020 was postponed due to the situation within the country. The initiative of hosting the program on a virtual platform was taken to ensure the health and safety of all stakeholders while adhering to the rules and regulations set by the authorities to combat COVID-19.

Seylan Bank has been at the forefront of digitally transforming themselves towards the future. The Bank was able to live-stream the meeting from its Head Office to shareholders without any hindrance via a video communications app. The platform successfully allowed all stakeholders to interact and participate in the proceedings including voting on resolutions as usual optimizing convenience.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers and is evolving rapidly with new technology, innovative products, and services to set a new benchmark in the banking sector. For more information on products & services, please visit www.seylan.lk or contact our customer service center at 0112 0088 88.