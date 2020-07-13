Physically Distant but Never Apart: Connect more with friends in a fun way with Viber’s Good Vibes Bot!

The in-app bot lets you play games and earn rewards

Been missing your friends lately? There’s a new way to make the most out of your chats with them. Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communications platforms, is launching its brand-new Good Vibes Bot, an entertainment bot you can access within your app. With cool games and the chance to earn free stickers and Viber Out credits, it’s a whole new way to enjoy the messaging app!

The Good Vibes Bot lets you keep in touch—and have some fun with friends—in the era of social distancing. After accessing the bot and making your own avatar, you can start playing the game of your choice. Friends can fill each other’s digital slam books, invite others to play, and create new memories. With Games like Basketball, Whack a Mole in the Hole, Chop Chop, Splash, and Egg Party, Viber keeps giving you new ways to have fun with your friends despite the distance.

The bot is just for a single-player game. Thus, you can’t challenge your friends.

The bot not only gives good vibes, but good rewards too. Play hard and make it on the weekly leaderboards—you’ll be awarded with free paid animated and musical sticker packs! Plus, 10 leaderboard players get to win $5 Viber Out credits every month.

Enjoy Viber’s Good Vibes Bot with friends today!

About Rakuten Viber:

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.

Join Viber today and enjoy the world’s best communication experience. For further inquiries, contact us at [email protected]