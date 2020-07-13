Outgoing Navy Commander promoted to rank of Admiral

Outgoing Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva has been promoted to rank of Admiral by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Navy Spokesman Lt Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva has been promoted with effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today.

As is tradition, prior to his retirement as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

During the ensuing cordial discussion, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Vice Admiral Silva for a peaceful future.

Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva is due to go on retirement on 15th July 2020 and signifying this meeting mementos were exchanged between the Prime Minister and the retiring Commander of the Navy. (Colombo Gazette)